No incidents at border with Azerbaijan, says Armenian military

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian military says that there have been no border incidents along the Armenian state border’s Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on February 3 and 4 and the “stable operational situation” was maintained.

Citing the National Security Service (NSS), the Ministry of Defense said in a news release that no incidents took place also in the Vorotan-Davit Bek part of the Goris-Kapan interstate road, which is under the responsibility of the NSS border troops.

“The units of the Armenian Armed Forces and the National Security Service border troops continue controlling the border situation at the entire length of the borderline and are fulfilling their objectives,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan