Armenian PM to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session in Almaty, Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on February 4-5, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM will take part in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Almaty Digital Forum 2021.

Bilateral meetings are also expected on the sidelines of the visit.

 

