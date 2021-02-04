Re-launch of regular flights with Russia will contribute to tourism development, Armenian PM says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinhyan touched upon “I Am Travelling Without COVID-19” project and its implementation process, stating that a great flow of people arriving in Armenia has been observed since the launch of the program.

“This is an economic factor because during the past year many of our compatriots who wished to visit Armenia didn’t have that opportunity and now, when the air communication has resumed with Russia, it is expected that our compatriots will arrive in Armenia”, Pashinyan said.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan clarified that the travel model which they have agreed over with the Russian and Belarusian partners was a one-month pilot project, but according to yesterday’s decision that one-month has been removed. “Starting from February 15 we will have four flights a week on both directions. Within these three days 3900 people have left Armenia, and 3400 arrived in Armenia”, he said, adding that the number of people who departed with Armenian passports is 1423, and the number of those who arrived in Armenia with Armenian passports is 1263.

As for those citizens who departed for Russia and then returned back due to some problems, the deputy PM said this has no connection with the project app. But he noted that they will assist in solving that problem within their capacities.

PM Pashinyan tasked to conduct a necessary communication with the citizens so that they will be fully aware of the app. According to him, the resumption of regular flights with Russia will contribute to the development of tourism.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan