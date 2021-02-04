Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan appointed Head of Armenian defense ministry’s Military Control Service

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Former defense minister of Artsakh, former Defense Army Commander, Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan has been appointed Head of the Military Control Service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, PR department head at the defense ministry Gevorg Altunyan told Armenpress.

Previously, Movses Hakobyan was serving as Head of the Military Control Service, but he resigned on November 18, 2020.

Jalal Harutyunyan has been relieved from the position of the defense minister of Artsakh, the Defense Army Commander on October 27, 2020, as he was wounded in action in a military position.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan