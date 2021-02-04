Armenia assessed as country with low debt burden: Finance minister on issuance of Eurobonds

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has issued 750 million USD Eurobonds in 2021 not as a result of the assessment of the moment, but it has been the assessment of the comprehensive policy conducted so far, Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan said at today’s Cabinet meeting.

“As long as Armenia has a state budget deficit, the increase in absolute size of the state debt is inevitable. But this is one part of the story, in addition to the absolute size, the relative figures are also being taken into account: the gross indicator which is used for assessing the debt burden, is the state debt –gross domestic product ratio, in this case it is revealed how much burden the state debt is for the economy”, the minister said.

The minister said till now, at least until 2019 Armenia has been mainly assessed as a country with low debt burden.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan