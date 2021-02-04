“Strong positive signal of economic year” – Pashinyan on issuance of $750 mln Eurobond

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the government’s issuance of the $750,000,000 Eurobond a “strong positive signal of the economic year’s start.”

“It’s very important to note that the issuance took place in the most unfavorable conditions of our country’s history, with the lowest percentage. And this is a very important signal for our economy. First of all, with this a guarantee for macroeconomic stability was formed. Second of all, basically we can say that this is the first serious signal of overcoming the post-war economic shock, which is also a testimony to the fact that international investors have trust in the economic future of Armenia and the government’s policy,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He dismissed concerns and rumors about the issuance, and noted that there was nothing extraordinary or emergency in its essence, because it was envisaged by the 2021 budget’s deficit funding tools.

“In this regard we can note that we’ve started the economic year with a very strong positive signal. And we hope that this positive signal will bring about a chain reaction.”

“It’s important to mention that the demand was far greater, nearly 3 billion, but at this moment we decided to involve 750 million dollars,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan