Biden submits nomination of former US Ambassador to Russia as new CIA chief to Senate

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden sent to the US Senate the nomination of former US Ambassador to Russia William Burns for the position of director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Wednesday, TASS reports citing the White House.

“Nominations sent to the Senate: William Joseph Burns <…> to be Director of the Central Intelligence Agency”, the statement said.

Biden’s decision to nominate the career diplomat for this position was announced on January 11. Now the relevant Senate’s committee should schedule a hearing where the nominee will answer lawmakers’ questions with the subsequent vote on approving his nomination.

Burns was an ambassador to Russia in 2005-2008. In 2011-2014 he was deputy secretary of state and in recent years, served as president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.