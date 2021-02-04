Russia conducts over 103 mln coronavirus tests

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. More than 103 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia so far, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a statement on February 4, reports TASS.

“Over 103,200,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia”, the statement reads. As many as 382,000 tests were carried out in the past day.

According to the watchdog, about 626,200 people remain under observation over the coronavirus.