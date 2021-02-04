Chairwoman of Tourism Committee of Armenia dismissed
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Susanna Safaryan has been relieved from the position of Chairwoman of the Tourism Committee.
The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Susanna Safaryan has been serving as Chair of the Tourism Committee since March 2019.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
