Chairwoman of Tourism Committee of Armenia dismissed

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Susanna Safaryan has been relieved from the position of Chairwoman of the Tourism Committee.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Susanna Safaryan has been serving as Chair of the Tourism Committee since March 2019.

