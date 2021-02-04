President of Artsakh hosts philanthropist Aleq Baghdasaryan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received on February 3 philanthropist Aleq Baghdasaryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Arayik Harutyunyan thanked the philanthropist for the charitable projects being implemented in Artsakh, stating that the post-war difficulties are possible to overcome only with joint efforts of the people.

Aleq Baghdasaryan thanked the President for the warm welcome and informed that they are going to carry out additional activities in Artsakh aimed at the education development.

The meeting was also attended by chief of staff of the Artsakh President’s Office Artak Beglaryan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan