President of Artsakh discusses post-war situation with parliamentary factions

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received on February 3 the members of the Free Fatherland, the Justice and the Democracy parliamentary factions, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The situation in Artsakh caused by the recent war, the domestic and foreign policy issues were discussed during the meeting.

President Harutyunyan stated that at this period the unity of all political forces in the Republic and the demonstration of a political will aimed at the cooperation are highly important because ensuring the security of the people of Artsakh, solving the humanitarian crisis are the priorities of the domestic and foreign political agenda. He emphasized the need for joint efforts aimed at overcoming the challenges with the use of the potential of all.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



