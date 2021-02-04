LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 February:

The price of aluminum down by 1.01% to $1962.50, copper price down by 0.97% to $7747.50, lead price down by 0.66% to $2022.00, nickel price down by 0.27% to $17807.00, tin price up by 1.16% to $23250.00, zinc price down by 0.43% to $2562.50, molybdenum price up by 3.34% to $25243.00, cobalt price up by 4.24% to $43000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.