2nd meeting of Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs to take placein February
19:38, 3 February, 2021
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The 2nd meeting of the Deputy Prime MInisters of Armenia, Russian and Azerbaijan addressing the issue of unblocking transport communications in the region will take place in February, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian Deputy PM.
The first meeting of the Deputy PMs took place on January 30, in Moscow.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version