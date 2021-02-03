Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-02-21

YEREVAN, 3 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.95 drams to 520.15 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.94 drams to 625.58 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.84 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.89 drams to 709.74 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 31097.6 drams. Silver price stood at 493.85 drams. Platinum price stood at 18662.4 drams.