Armenian Consul General, leader of Iraqi Kurdistan discuss situation in the region

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Leader of the Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani discussed on February 2 the situation in the region with Armenia’s Consul General in Erbil Arshak Manukyan, Safak news reports.

During the meeting the Armenian Consul General highly valued Mr. Barzani’s efforts in fighting for the freedom and rights of Kurdistan’s people.

The sides highlighted the importance of expanding the relations between the Iraqi Kurdistan and Armenia.

On March 13, 2017, the President of Armenia signed a decree on establishing Consulate General of Armenia in Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan. The Consulate opened already in 2020.

