President Sarkissian expected to return “in the next few days” after COVID treatment in London

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian is “closely following the ongoing processes taking place” in Armenia, his office said in a news release. Sarkissian is still in London and hasn’t yet fully recovered from COVID-19.

According to his office, he continues receiving treatment at home in London and is working remotely.

“President Sarkissian has numerously expressed his concerns around existing problems and challenges, positions and approaches for overcoming the existing situation and resolving the problems during his meetings with various political forces and representatives of NGOs and the intelligentsia, individuals, as well as in his speeches and interviews. In the next few days, after his return, the President will continue his discussions,” Sarkissian’s Office said.

Sarkissian was hospitalized with COVID-19 induced double-pneumonia on January 13 in London, where he was on a medical visit for an unrelated condition. Since January 26, the president is recovering from the disease at home in the UK capital.

Sarkissian’s Office had earlier said that he would return to Yerevan “immediately after receiving the doctors’ permission [to do so]”.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan