LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 February:

The price of aluminum down by 0.25% to $1982.50, copper price down by 0.64% to $7823.00, lead price up by 0.42% to $2035.50, nickel price up by 0.53% to $17855.00, tin price down by 0.67% to $22984.00, zinc price down by 0.50% to $2573.50, molybdenum price up by 3.55% to $24427.00, cobalt price stood at $41250.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.