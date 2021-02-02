UN provides 2 million USD to war-affected cities of Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The UN has provided 2 million USD financial assistance to people displaced from in and around Nagorno-Karabakh and affected communities in Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the UN Armenia.

''The UN in Armenia quickly mobilized a response and from early October began complementing Government humanitarian support provided by ten priority municipalities as well as the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to those displaced. The UN system put in place a structure with five thematic working groups under the overall lead of the Resident Coordinator’s Office and with support from UNHCR, to coordinate efforts of the UN and humanitarian partners, working closely with Government and municipal authorities. The UN Armenia country team discussed the UN’s support programme with Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan and Foreign Minister Ayvazyan on 9 and 21 December respectively, noting the close partnership with the Government and the municipalities.

The UN together with its donor partners has provided support across a range of critical needs for those displaced and host communities’', reads the statement.