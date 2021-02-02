Armenian Defense Minister highlights issue of return of POWs in a meeting with U.K. delegation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan received on February 2 Chargé d'Affaires of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Armenia Helen Fazey, accomponied by Military Attaché of the United Kingdom to the Republic of Armenia Tony Brumwell (residence in Tbilisi) and Defense Advisor Claire McCain (residence in Tbilisi).

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, Helen Fazey congratulated Vagharshak Harutyunyan on the occasion of assuming the post of the Defense Minister of Armenia in a difficult period for Armenia, expressing condolences for the victims of the war.

Defense Minister Harutyunyan presented the implementation process of the agreements reached following the cessation of military operations. Minister Harutyunyan particularly highlighted the issue of returning of the POWs by the Azerbaijani side. Vagharshak Harutyunyan also informed that assessment of drawbacks and omissions made during the war is being implemented.

During the meeting the sides also discussed the opportunity of deepening Armenian-U.K defense cooperation.