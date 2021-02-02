Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-02-21

YEREVAN, 2 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.32 drams to 519.20 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.96 drams to 626.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.84 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.64 drams to 710.63 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 4.98 drams to 31097.6 drams. Silver price up by 36.50 drams to 493.85 drams. Platinum price up by 144.96 drams to 18662.4 drams.