Syrian mercenaries must leave Nagorno Karabakh, CSTO Secretary General says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Syrian mercenaries must leave Nagorno Karabakh, their activity near the borders of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) poses risks for the CSTO, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said at an online press briefing.

“We have information about the presence and actions of mercenaries from Syria in the Karabakh conflict zone. Any Syrian mercenary, militant must leave that territory, stop his activity as the creation of militant groups, squads and illegal armed units near the borders of the CSTO member states contains certain risks for our collective security”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan