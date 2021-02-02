Indicted defense contractor Davit Galstyan jailed

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan Court approved the National Security Service’s motion on remanding arms dealer Davit Galstyan into pre-trial detention on charges of embezzlement, his lawyer Armen Harutyunyan said on Tuesday.

Galstyan is accused in supplying the Armenian military with poor-quality artillery shells unfit for combat. He is said to have profited a little over 1,000,000 dollars in the deal made between his Mosston Engineering company and the Defense Ministry in 2018.

Davit Galstyan, frequently referred to as Patron Davo (meaning Bullet Davo) in the media, is an arms dealer who previously served as advisor to the former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan