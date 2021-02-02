Armenian cenbank changes 2020 recession projection from 7,2% to 7,8%

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia says the 2020 economic decline in the country will stand at 7,8%.

“The Central Bank’s projection for economic decline for 2020 was previously 7,2%. Now, the Central Bank expects a 7,8% economic decline,” Central Bank President Martin Galstyan told a news conference.

He said they would present the 2021 projections later.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan