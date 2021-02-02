Situation around Armenia and Artsakh discussed at Security Council session
15:05, 2 February, 2021
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan chaired today the session of the Security Council, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.
A number of issues relating to the current situation around Armenia and Artsakh, the humanitarian problems and the security environment were discussed during the session.
