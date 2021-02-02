Armenia remains security guarantor of Artsakh, reiterates ruling bloc lawmaker

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Ruling party MP and Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan has reiterated that Armenia continues to be the guarantor of security of Artsakh.

“Armenia remains the guarantor of security of Artsakh,” Rubinyan, a member of the Armenian delegation to PACE, told reporters at a briefing in parliament.

Speaking about the latest PACE session, he said that the Azeri delegation was behaving in a way as if the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is over and all issues are resolved. “And our notion was the following: there is not a single fact to testify that the issues are being solved by Azerbaijan or that the Azerbaijani policy is constructive. On the contrary, there are numerous facts that it is quite the opposite, the issue of prisoners of war remains unresolved, a state sanctioned anti-Armenian policy continues in Azerbaijan, Armenophobic post stamps are issued in Azerbaijan and so on,” Rubinyan said, expressing certainty that the international community’s pressure will mount on Azerbaijan over these issues.

The post stamp mentioned by Rubinyan is one of the latest infamously racist anti-Armenian propaganda move by Azerbaijani authorities.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan