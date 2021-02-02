Armenia’s rep. at ECHR expects scrutiny of complaint versus Azerbaijan and compensation judgement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Representative of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Yeghishe Kirakosyan says he expects that the court will scrutinize Armenia’s complaint against Azerbaijan and that the latter’s violations will be recorded.

In the complaint, the Armenian Government presents that Azerbaijan has violated the right to life, prohibition of torture and inhuman treatment, the right to liberty, the right to property, the right to personal and family life, the right to education, as well as a number of other Convention rights of the population of Artsakh and Armenia.

“The volume of the violations is very vast and that’s why the demands have been presented in much detail. The final expectation is a certain compensation for the violation of the rights of concrete persons, I am speaking about both material and non-material damages,” Kirakosyan told ARMENPRESS.

Kirakosyan said they’d be able to speak about the amount of damages inflicted by Azerbaijan when the court will examine the case.

