Artsakh’s urban development authorities work on new housing stock

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Urban Development of the Republic of Artsakh has ordered new projects for creating a new housing stock in Stepanakert City and elsewhere in the country and providing apartments to displaced citizens.

“The ministry already has a blueprint for the construction of a 100-home residential district in the village of Varanda in Martuni,” the ministry said, adding that they are already working on the digital terrain model for another 150-home construction project in Astghashen, Askeran.

The government plans to build a housing stock in Askeran with 246 apartments and in Martuni with 130.

Another 100 homes will be built in the village of Aknaberd in Shahumyan for displaced citizens of Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan