Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. During today’s session the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate, setting it at 5.5%, the CBA told Armenpress.

The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 7%.

The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 4%.

