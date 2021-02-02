Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. During today’s session the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate, setting it at 5.5%, the CBA told Armenpress.
The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 7%.
The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 4%.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 12:30 Artsakh’s urban development authorities work on new housing stock
- 12:27 Artsakh confirms 1 new case of COVID-19 over past day
- 12:08 Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate
- 11:45 EPP calls on Azerbaijan to immediately release Armenian POWs
- 11:01 Armenia submits Inter-State Application against Azerbaijan to European Court of Human Rights
- 10:47 Armenia reports 143 COVID-19 daily cases
- 10:36 Armenian military denies Azerbaijan’s allegations on cross-border shooting
- 10:18 9 more bodies of fallen servicemen found during search operations, Artsakh says
- 09:41 Road condition
- 09:00 Spanish Aladina Foundation provides donation to City of Smile to help children suffering cancer
- 08:46 European Stocks - 01-02-21
- 08:45 US stocks up - 01-02-21
- 08:44 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-02-21
- 08:43 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 01-02-21
- 08:42 Oil Prices Up - 01-02-21
- 02.01-21:58 Armenian Ombudsman meets with Russian Ambassador, emphasizes urgency of returning POWs
- 02.01-20:09 OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Russian FM to discuss NK conflict settlement
- 02.01-18:57 Armenia’s Ministry of Health confirms use of Russian ‘’Sputnik V’’ vaccine
- 02.01-17:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-02-21
- 02.01-17:26 Asian Stocks down - 01-02-21
- 02.01-17:19 PM appoints new Chairman of State Property Management Committee
- 02.01-16:43 Presence of forces in Artsakh’s occupied territories promoting neo-fascism threat to global security
- 02.01-16:24 Nagorno Karabakh: captives must be released – UN experts
- 02.01-14:11 Issue of status of Nagorno Karabakh not solved yet – Medvedev
- 02.01-14:04 Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss results of bilateral military staff talks
16:19, 01.27.2021
Viewed 2151 times “Armenia’s territorial integrity is our red line” – Iranian FM says in Yerevan
15:04, 01.30.2021
Viewed 2044 times Criminal case filed on committing murder attempt against Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan
15:15, 01.29.2021
Viewed 1608 times Artsakh Defense Army denies reports on capture of 15 Armenian servicemen departing for Askeran
20:03, 01.27.2021
Viewed 1555 times Putin urges international community to help solve humanitarian issues in Nagorno Karabakh
17:18, 01.30.2021
Viewed 1416 times US cooperates with Russia over Nagorno Karabakh – Ambassador