EPP calls on Azerbaijan to immediately release Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The members of the European People’s Party (EPP) Political Assembly (PA) called on Azerbaijan to immediately release the servicemen and civilians captured during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war, the EPP reports.

“The members of the European People’s Party (EPP) Political Assembly (PA) called on Azerbaijan to accelerate the exchange of prisoners of war, captives and bodies of the dead and demand their immediate release; urged the European Commission to pursue this humanitarian question in the current and future relations with Azerbaijan and called on the European Parliament to urgently discuss the process of exchange of Nagorno Karabakh prisoners of war and captives”, the statement says.