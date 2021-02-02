Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 February

Armenian military denies Azerbaijan’s allegations on cross-border shooting

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying the information spread by the Azerbaijani State Border Service which claimed that the Armenian military has opened gunfire in the direction of a village in Azerbaijan’s Ghazakh District.

“There is no such thing, it’s a total lie,” an Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesperson told ARMENPRESS.

