9 more bodies of fallen servicemen found during search operations, Artsakh says

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. 9 more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in the direction of Varanda (Fizuli), official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress.

“According to the preliminary data, they are servicemen (either volunteers or reservists). Forensic examination will be conducted to identify them.

So far, a total of 1354 bodies have been found as a result of the search operations.

Today the search operations will be carried out in Hadrut region”, he said.

