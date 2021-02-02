Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia due to weather conditions.

The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.

The roads in Kotayk and Syunik provinces are partly covered with clear ice.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

The Armenian ministry of foreign affairs reminds that the ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force, but this doesn’t concern the cargo transportation.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan