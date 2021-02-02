LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-02-21
LONDON, FEBUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 February:
The price of aluminum stood at $1987.50, copper price stood at $7873.50, lead price stood at $2027.00, nickel price stood at $17761.00, tin price stood at $23140.00, zinc price stood at $2586.50, molybdenum price stood at $23589.00, cobalt price stood at $41250.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
