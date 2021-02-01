Armenian Ombudsman meets with Russian Ambassador, emphasizes urgency of returning POWs
21:58, 1 February, 2021
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan met on February 1 with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Human Rights Defender, a number of issues, including the importance of the urgent return of the Armenian war prisoners kept in Azerbaijan were discussed.
Arman Tatoyan highlighted the effective cooperation with the Russian Embassy.
