OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Russian FM to discuss NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with Foreign Minister of Sweden, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde on February 2.

ARMENPRESS reports according to the press release issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov and Ann Linde will also refer to issues linked with OSCE’s support to the settlement of conflicts in the eastern part of Ukraine, Nagorno Karabakh and Transnistria.