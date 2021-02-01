Armenia’s Ministry of Health confirms use of Russian ‘’Sputnik V’’ vaccine
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Health of Armenia has confirmed the use of Russian ‘’Sputnik V’’ vaccine, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry.
