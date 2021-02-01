Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-02-21

YEREVAN, 1 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.61 drams to 518.88 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.35 drams to 627.48 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 6.87 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.11 drams to 712.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 204.85 drams to 31092.62 drams. Silver price up by 37.36 drams to 457.35 drams. Platinum price up by 355.03 drams to 18517.44 drams.