Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 February

PM appoints new Chairman of State Property Management Committee

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Garik Sargsyan has been appointed Chairman of the State Property Management Committee of Armenia.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Earlier today Narek Babayan has been relieved from the position of Chairman of the State Property Management Committee.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








