Chairman of State Property Management Committee of Armenia resigns

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Property Management Committee of Armenia Narek Babayan has resigned.

“Dear compatriots, I would like to inform that today I have submitted my resignation letter. I want to thank the Prime Minister of Armenia for the trust and the given opportunity. I also want to thank my colleagues of the Cabinet and the Parliament for the productive cooperation this period”, he said on Facebook.

He also thanked the Committee staff, wishing success in future activities.

Narek Babayan has been serving as Chairman of the State Property Management Committee since June 12, 2018.

