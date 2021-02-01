Wartime military spox says “many things are unclear” around fall of Shushi

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The former spokesperson for the Armenian military who was in charge of conveying information to the public during the 2020 Artsakh War claims that the situation in Shushi during the last three days of the conflict sharply changed several times.

“Many things are unclear for me in Shushi,” Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan, who was the coordinator of the Unified InfoCenter told reporters in parliament referring to the town of Artsakh which was captured by Azeri forces.

“I was in Shushi on the 6th [of November 2020], on the 7th, 8th and 9th the situation completely and abruptly changed several times in Shushi, according to the Ministry of Defense information,” he said.

Hovhannisyan says he is now studying individual episodes of the war, and in his words there are many combat episodes which are “unclear” to him.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan