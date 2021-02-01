Lt. Colonel Hovhannisyan doesn’t rule out possibility of receiving “false” info during war

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the spokesperson of the Armenian military during the 2020 Artsakh War, says he doesn’t rule out the possibility that he was given “false” information during the war, which he in turn conveyed to the public.

“During the war, I made around 170 posts saying we are going to win, and not that we are winning, and I’ve made equal posts saying the situation is very difficult, that this is a fight for existence and so on,” Hovhannisyan told reporters in parliament. “Because today we’ve lost, this is a very difficult emotional situation for us all, and after this we want to unconditionally find traitors, and I very much regret that they want to find traitors among the military.”

He said that the information he was conveying to the public was entirely obtained from the Miinstry of Defense, the General Staff and the Defense Army of Artsakh, at the same time he didn’t rule out the possibility that the information could’ve been false.

“I don’t rule it out, there were numerous contradictions during the war,” the Lt. Colonel said.

