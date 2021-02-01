COVID-19: Armenia reports 62 new cases, 281 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. 62 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 167,088, the ministry of healthcare said today.

281 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 157,800.

4 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3084.

1473 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 5435.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan