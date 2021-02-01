Another modular camp installed in Artsakh for Russian peacekeepers

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Another modular camp has been installed in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) for the Russian peacekeepers, the Russian defense ministry reports.

The camp has been built in Khachmach for the accomodation of the specialists of the Russian defense ministry.

Earlier three similar camps have been installed in Artsakh for the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Each camp has a gym, bathhouse, a first-aid post, etc.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan