Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 5-6 degrees

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Precipitation is forecast in separate regions of Armenia on January 31, however today, on January 30, the precipitation will stop after the daytime, the ministry of emergency situations reports.

No precipitation is expected on February 1-4.

Air temperature will gradually rise by 5-6 degrees on February 1-3.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





