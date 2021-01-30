Lebanese leadership condemns violence after Tripoli unrest

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister and its president on Friday condemned overnight violence in the city of Tripoli, where protesters angry over a strict lockdown clashed with security forces and set the municipality building on fire, Reuters reports.

Thursday was the fourth straight night of unrest in one of Lebanon’s poorest cities, after the Beirut government imposed a 24-hour curfew to curb a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 2,500 people and compounded an economic crisis.

“The criminals who set the municipality on fire and attempted to burn the court...represent a black hatred for Tripoli,” Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a statement.

“The challenge now is in defeating these criminals by arresting them one by one and referring them to the judicial system.” President Michel Aoun also condemned the violence.