Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 January

Armenian President congratulates King Abdullah II of Jordan on birthday

Armenian President congratulates King Abdullah II of Jordan on birthday

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on his birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian noted in particular that Armenia and Jordan have mutual interests and great prospects for cooperation. The recent meetings and fruitful discussions outline new ways of developing the existing relations between the two countries.

The President of Armenia expressed confidence that the agreements reached due to constructive discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues will come to life in the near future.

President Sarkissian wished good health and plenty of success to the King of Jordan.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration