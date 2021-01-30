Armenian President congratulates King Abdullah II of Jordan on birthday

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on his birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian noted in particular that Armenia and Jordan have mutual interests and great prospects for cooperation. The recent meetings and fruitful discussions outline new ways of developing the existing relations between the two countries.

The President of Armenia expressed confidence that the agreements reached due to constructive discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues will come to life in the near future.

President Sarkissian wished good health and plenty of success to the King of Jordan.