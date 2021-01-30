More bodies retrieved from battle zones as search operations continue, Artsakh authorities say

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. 15 more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in the battle zones on January 29, official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress.

13 of the bodies were found in Jrakan (Jabrayil) section, 1 in Martuni region. The other body has been transferred by the Azerbaijani side to the Armenian side.

Forensic examination will be carried out to identify them.

So far, a total of 1344 bodies of fallen servicemen and civilians have been found as a result of the search operations.

On January 30 the search operations will continue in Hadrut region and the territory near Armenia’s Syunik province.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan