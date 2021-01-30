Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 January

Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for trucks

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for trucks.

The Armenian ministry of foreign affairs reminds that the ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force, but this doesn’t concern the cargo transportation.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





