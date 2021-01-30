Road condition

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to weather conditions.

The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed for all types of vehicles.

Snowfalls are reported in Aragatsotn, Ararat, Shirak, Kotayk, Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik, Lori provinces.

The roads in Gegharkunik and Aragatsotn provinces are partly covered with clear ice.

