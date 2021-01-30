LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.45% to $1987.50, copper price up by 1.16% to $7873.50, lead price down by 0.02% to $2027.00, nickel price up by 0.32% to $17761.00, tin price up by 1.56% to $23140.00, zinc price up by 0.64% to $2586.50, molybdenum price up by 2.39% to $23589.00, cobalt price stood at $41250.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.